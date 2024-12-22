ODM lawmaker regrets supporting GACHAGUA’s impeachment - Says UHURU is more tribal than the former DP





Monday, December 23, 2024 - A prominent and outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has regretted supporting the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

ODM lawmakers ganged up with their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) counterparts to impeach Gachagua, accusing him of being a tribal kingpin and facing charges such as gross insubordination and disrespecting President William Ruto.

The impeachment of Gachagua was supervised by his boss, who allegedly used taxpayers' money to grease the hands of lawmakers who supported the impeachment.

Now two months after Gachagua's impeachment, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has blasted Ruto for appointing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in the government.

Alai said Uhuru is more tribal than Gachagua and wondered why Ruto replaced a tribalist with a tribalist

“Why did we remove Gachagua for being a tribalist then go ahead and bring Uhuru who just practises deeper tribalism from Ichaweri?

"Why replace Gachagua with another villager from Ichaweri? Nyeri was the problem or what?" Alai posed on X

Uhuru is already in the government after three of his allies were appointed to Ruto's cabinet.

The three are Mutahi Kagwe, appointed as the Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary; William Kabogo, appointed as the ICT Cabinet Secretary; and Lee Kinyanjui, appointed as the Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary."

The Kenyan DAILY POST