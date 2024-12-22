Incompetent, corrupt and clueless - AHMEDNASIR compares Kenya’s Judiciary under CJ MARTHA KOOME to Syria under BASHAR AL ASSAD





Monday, December 23, 2024—Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has blasted the Kenyan judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome, comparing it with Syria under dictator Bashar Al Assad, who was ousted early this month.

Assad, who was Syria's president since 2000, ruled with an iron fist and is accused of butchering more than 1 million of his citizens and forcing millions to flee to exile during his 25-year rule.

However, opposition forces ousted him early this month, and he is now in exile in Russia.

Ahmednasir compared Kenya’s Judiciary to Syria under Assad, describing it as incompetent and corrupt. He expressed hope that by early 2025, Chief Justice Martha Koome and her group of allegedly corrupt judges will be removed and exiled, similar to Assad

“The Kenyan judiciary under the leadership of Hon CJ @CJMARTHAKOOME is the same as Syria under Bashar Al-Asad...brutally corrupt and incompetent.

"A friend told me judges and magistrates are in the same panicky and confused state as Damascus was the weekend before Bashar Al-Asad fled.

"I'm confident Koome, Mwilu & Co will flee once Kenyans storm the fortress of JurisPESA in early 2025,” Ahmednasir wrote on X

