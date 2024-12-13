Kenyan-born U.S. politician HULDAH MOMANYI praises President RUTO during Jamhuri Day visit.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Kenyan-born US-based Huldah Momanyi Hiltsely, who made history weeks ago after becoming the first ever Kenyan-born immigrant to be elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, has said President William Ruto has the interests of all Kenyans at heart.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday after attending Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Momanyi described Ruto as someone with a heart for Kenyans.

“I’m not in the business of rating President Ruto,” she responded, “but I know he has a heart for his people and he is doing the best he can to ensure he addresses the concerns of his citizens. He continues to do that and it’s all the citizens want.”

Speaking of her plans on her first visit to the country since she made history after winning the Minnesota House of Representative seat, she said she hoped to meet President Ruto.

“I will head to Nyamira to celebrate properly, come back (to Nairobi) for some strategic economic meetings on Monday before I leave on Tuesday,” she said.

