Education CS JULIUS MIGOS makes the big announcement on the fate of Grade 9 amid transition crisis





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The Ministry of Education has moved to allay fears and reassure the public amidst concerns about a potential crisis in the transition to Grade 9 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC)

This follows concerns raised by key stakeholders and parents about the government's readiness for the transition, as there appears to be significant shortages of classrooms in many schools across the country.

Concerns continue to simmer, especially with the few remaining days until the school reopening, as many schools lack the facilities to accommodate the pioneer learners of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

However, in a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos assured education stakeholders that the government is fully prepared for Grade 9 transition as the school reopening dates approach.

He assured parents that the construction process is underway and will be completed on time.

''The transition will take place as planned but whatever challenges that will come we will be prepared to handle them,'' Migos revealed

''The infrastructure which is the main concern...we will be able to give you the figures and to give you an indication on when we are likely be able to complete the construction,'' he added.

Additionally, Migos revealed that the Ministry has procured a total of 9.9 million textbooks for learners and distributed over 5.4 million so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST