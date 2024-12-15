Education CS JULIUS MIGOS makes the big announcement on the fate of Grade 9 amid transition crisis

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The Ministry of Education has moved to allay fears and reassure the public amidst concerns about a potential crisis in the transition to Grade 9 under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC)
This follows concerns raised by
key stakeholders and parents about the government's readiness for the
transition, as there appears to be significant shortages of classrooms in many
schools across the country.
Concerns continue to simmer,
especially with the few remaining days until the school reopening, as many
schools lack the facilities to accommodate the pioneer learners of the Competency-Based
Curriculum (CBC).
However, in a statement,
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos assured education stakeholders that
the government is fully prepared for Grade 9 transition as the school reopening
dates approach.
He assured parents that the
construction process is underway and will be completed on time.
''The transition will take place
as planned but whatever challenges that will come we will be prepared to handle
them,'' Migos revealed
''The infrastructure which is
the main concern...we will be able to give you the figures and to give you an
indication on when we are likely be able to complete the construction,'' he
added.
Additionally, Migos revealed
that the Ministry has procured a total of 9.9 million textbooks for learners
and distributed over 5.4 million so far.
