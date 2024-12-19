DP KITHURE KINDIKI finally announces when Kenyans will start moving into the new affordable houses

Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Kenyans are set to start occupying new houses under the affordable housing program beginning January 2025.
This was revealed by Deputy
President Kithure Kindiki.
Speaking after meeting with
Cabinet Secretary for Lands Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Nixon Korir
yesterday, Kindiki revealed that some of the houses under the housing program
will be complete and opening doors to Kenyans in January.
"From January 2025, some of
the housing projects will be ready for commissioning, allocation, and
occupation by the new homeowners," Kindiki stated.
According to Kindiki, 550,000
Kenyans have registered for Boma Yangu which will boost them in their journey
of becoming homeowners.
The DP revealed that the
government is working to ensure that the affordable housing project meets the
demand of the houses Kenyans have registered for.
Furthermore, more Kenyans have
been assured of jobs in the coming year with the project being anticipated to
create over 200,000 jobs.
The deputy president has
hailed the Affordable Housing project revealing that so far, it has
availed more than Ksh4 billion worth of work for the Jua Kali sector and
accelerated growth in the manufacturing of cement, steel, and other
construction materials.
Also present during the meeting
were MSME PS Susan Mang’eni and other senior government officials.
Kindiki's sentiments come days
after the Head of the Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis
Itumbi revealed that since September 2024, more than 1,200
affordable housing units have been successfully completed.
