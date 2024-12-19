DP KITHURE KINDIKI finally announces when Kenyans will start moving into the new affordable houses





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Kenyans are set to start occupying new houses under the affordable housing program beginning January 2025.

This was revealed by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking after meeting with Cabinet Secretary for Lands Alice Wahome and Principal Secretary Nixon Korir yesterday, Kindiki revealed that some of the houses under the housing program will be complete and opening doors to Kenyans in January.

"From January 2025, some of the housing projects will be ready for commissioning, allocation, and occupation by the new homeowners," Kindiki stated.

According to Kindiki, 550,000 Kenyans have registered for Boma Yangu which will boost them in their journey of becoming homeowners.

The DP revealed that the government is working to ensure that the affordable housing project meets the demand of the houses Kenyans have registered for.

Furthermore, more Kenyans have been assured of jobs in the coming year with the project being anticipated to create over 200,000 jobs.

The deputy president has hailed the Affordable Housing project revealing that so far, it has availed more than Ksh4 billion worth of work for the Jua Kali sector and accelerated growth in the manufacturing of cement, steel, and other construction materials.

Also present during the meeting were MSME PS Susan Mang’eni and other senior government officials.

Kindiki's sentiments come days after the Head of the Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi revealed that since September 2024, more than 1,200 affordable housing units have been successfully completed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST