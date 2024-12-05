Night drama as border patrol cops seize contraband sugar after a dramatic chase (PHOTOs).





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Police in Garissa have seized 88 bags of suspected contraband sugar being transported along the Modika-Modogashe road, after a hot chase on two motor vehicles by the Border Police patrol team.

While on mobile patrol in the dead of the night, the officers spotted two suspicious Toyota Probox vehicles at Nuno area, but on approaching for a little chat with the occupants, the drivers revved up the engines in a desperate move to escape. They were immobilized.



On searching the vehicles, 88 bags of sugar branded SAHA each containing 25kg were found. Both the sugar and the two vehicles Reg Nos. KDP 613D and KDN 745J have been detained awaiting verification by a multi-agency team.



In a separate operation by Kimilili detectives in Bungoma County, hundreds of bottles of second-generation liquor were also seized last evening, when a motorist was ambushed in the course of its distribution.



Seized were 120 bottles of counterfeited Smart Vodka (250ml), 65 bottles of County Spirits, Kibao Vodka (20 bottles) and 40 bottles of Chrome.



An inventory of the seizure was prepared and a multi-agency team has since taken over the case.



As the country prepares for the festive season, members of the public are urged to be wary of greedy liquor vendors whose only aim is capitalizing on profits to the detriment of their customers' health.













