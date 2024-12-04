Motion is launched to impeach South Korean President YOON SUK YEOL after martial law declaration







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - A motion has been launched to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after his failed attempt to impose martial law.

On Tuesday, December 3, the political leader imposed a short-lived martial law order which threw the country into political turmoil.

But just hours later he was forced to back down following a dramatic standoff with his parliament, who rejected his attempt to ban political activity and censor the media.

The future of Yoon, who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.

South Korea's opposition lawmakers have now begun impeachment proceedings against the President.

South Korea's opposition parties on Wednesday filed a motion to impeach Yoon.

'We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,' representatives for six opposition parties including the main Democratic Party said at a live press briefing.

They added that they would discuss when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

"We can no longer allow democracy to collapse. The lives and safety of the people must be protected," said Kim Yong-jin, a member of the Democratic party's central committee.

The Party also said it wants to charge Yoon with "crimes of rebellion".

It named Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as "key participants" of the martial law declaration, saying it also wanted them charged alongside Yoon.

Schools, banks and government offices in Seoul are operating as usual, but protests have continued throughout the city.