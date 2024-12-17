Karma: CCTV captures the moment a motorist knocked down motorbike-riding thugs who snatched a phone from a woman in Mombasa (VIDEO).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment two motorbike-riding thugs were run over by a motorist while trying to flee after snatching a phone from a woman in the streets of Mombasa.

In the footage, the woman is seen chasing after the thugs after they grabbed her phone and shortly after, a motorist runs over them, forcing them to abandon the motorbike and flee from the rowdy mob.

The mob ran after the suspected thugs while baying for their blood.

