NCCK is condemning RUTO because LUOs are in top positions in his Government –CS OPIYO WANDAYI says





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has questioned the sudden wave of criticism directed at the government by various institutions, including NGOs, civil society, and the church.

Wandayi, a former ODM MP and a known former critic of President William Ruto’s administration suggested that these entities remained silent before the formation of the current broad-based government.

The CS accused them of engaging in a conspiracy through their newfound involvement in political matters, questioning their motives.

"Now that Luo people are finding their feet in government, the regime is bad. Even entities including NGOs, civil societies, and the church, including NCCK, are finding their voices.

"This is suddenly a conspiracy, and we can see through it," he remarked.

The vocal Cabinet secretary emphasised that it is possible to fight for the rights of Kenyans while serving within the government.

“We can continue advocating for the rights of people even from within the government.

"It is not a crime for a Luo to be in the government. We cannot accept it. Every time Luos are out protesting in the streets, the government is deemed good. We are not fools," he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST