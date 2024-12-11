Jubilee Secretary General JEREMIAH KIONI speaks on partnership between UHURU and RUTO after their meeting on Monday.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has dismissed the possibility of a political partnership between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
This follows their surprise
meeting on Monday at Uhuru’s Ichaweri home which set tongues wagging with many
pointing towards another political ‘handshake’ on the horizon.
According to Kioni, Uhuru meeting Ruto should not be construed as a sign of an impending alliance.
He
claimed that Uhuru frequently consulted leaders who were outside government
during his tenure as the Head of State.
“Uhuru is saying that consulting
me is not co-opting me into the government. Remember he (Uhuru) consulted Raila
many times when we had the Jubilee government but he never crafted him into
government.”
“He never appointed them
(Raila’s allies) into government. But he was consulting the opposition to get
things done like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” he asserted.
Many Kenyans and political
observers noted that despite the two terming the visit as a ‘discussion on
matters of national and regional importance,’ there was a hidden agenda behind
it; a partnership.
Emerging reports indicated that
Uhuru was set to join the fray and be part of a ‘super broad-based government’
after Raila Odinga, and have his allies be part of Ruto’s government.
This was all seen as part of the
strategy ahead of the 2027 General Elections.
Amidst all this, leaders allied
to impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have expressed their
shock and disappointment at the Ichaweri summit, terming it as an attempt by
Ruto to win back the Mt. Kenya region which is under great political
uncertainty.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments