Jubilee Secretary General JEREMIAH KIONI speaks on partnership between UHURU and RUTO after their meeting on Monday.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has dismissed the possibility of a political partnership between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This follows their surprise meeting on Monday at Uhuru’s Ichaweri home which set tongues wagging with many pointing towards another political ‘handshake’ on the horizon.

According to Kioni, Uhuru meeting Ruto should not be construed as a sign of an impending alliance.

He claimed that Uhuru frequently consulted leaders who were outside government during his tenure as the Head of State.

“Uhuru is saying that consulting me is not co-opting me into the government. Remember he (Uhuru) consulted Raila many times when we had the Jubilee government but he never crafted him into government.”

“He never appointed them (Raila’s allies) into government. But he was consulting the opposition to get things done like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” he asserted.

Many Kenyans and political observers noted that despite the two terming the visit as a ‘discussion on matters of national and regional importance,’ there was a hidden agenda behind it; a partnership.

Emerging reports indicated that Uhuru was set to join the fray and be part of a ‘super broad-based government’ after Raila Odinga, and have his allies be part of Ruto’s government.

This was all seen as part of the strategy ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Amidst all this, leaders allied to impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have expressed their shock and disappointment at the Ichaweri summit, terming it as an attempt by Ruto to win back the Mt. Kenya region which is under great political uncertainty.

