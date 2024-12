Monday, December 2, 2024 - A middle-aged lady is on the run after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend to death after suspecting that he was cheating on her.

The deceased man, identified as Ben, was a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kitale.

He was brutally murdered 3 days before his graduation after a confrontation between him and his girlfriend ensued, leaving his family devastated.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the killer lady.









