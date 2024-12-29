MWENGI MUTUSE says RUTO was not involved in RIGATHI GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, has dismissed claims that President William Ruto was involved in the October impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mutuse, who was the mover of the motion to impeach the former second in command, sought to dispel the narrative, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes intrigues that culminated in Gachagua's impeachment.

He told Citizen TV that Ruto was not the architect of the motion and was, in fact, hesitant about the move.

According to the lawmaker, the initiative to impeach Gachagua originated within his constituency, where they felt the country was on the wrong path and not from the state house

Mutuse further clarified that the idea was born out of discussions, after which he approached MPs from both the majority and minority sides in parliament.

Once the proposal gained traction, Mutuse said he shared it with key leaders in the National Assembly, who likely sought Ruto’s input afterward.

"We did not speak about the issue of moving the motion.

"In fact, part of the indications we were getting in the initial days when we were working on the motion was that the president was a bit careful; he was not sure whether that was the right move.

"He did not talk to me about it. This was our idea. When we presented to the majority and the minority, probably, I presume they consulted with the president," Mutuse explained.

