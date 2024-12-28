MURKOMEN vows to continue to arrest cyber-bullies even as RUTO vows to end abductions





Monday, December 24, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned those violating the Cyber Crimes Act, stating that they will be held accountable and face legal consequences.

The remarks come in the wake of rising concerns over a series of abductions linked to individuals critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In his first public statement following the troubling incidents, Murkomen said the government would not tolerate any violations of the law, particularly those related to the dissemination of harmful or false information.

“Those who commit crimes, like violating the Cyber Crimes Act, will be brought to justice and taken to court,” he declared on Friday.

Murkomen criticized parents and religious leaders, accusing them of condoning and even glorifying unacceptable behaviors, particularly the spread of manipulated AI-generated images portraying senior state officials negatively.

The CS noted that the images have raised concerns over the growing misuse of technology in Kenya.

He urged society, including parents and the church, to take responsibility for instilling proper moral values in the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of guiding children away from such harmful behavior.

The statement follows increased public anxiety over the safety of individuals who have voiced opposition to the government, with some reportedly abducted under mysterious circumstances.

Earlier, President Ruto broke his silence on the string of abductions, sharing sentiments similar to Murkomen’s.

The Kenyan DAILY POST