MURKOMEN vows to continue to arrest cyber-bullies even as RUTO vows to end abductions

Monday, December 24, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned those violating the Cyber Crimes Act, stating that they will be held accountable and face legal consequences.
The remarks come in the wake of
rising concerns over a series of abductions linked to individuals critical of
President William Ruto’s administration.
In his first public statement
following the troubling incidents, Murkomen said the government would not
tolerate any violations of the law, particularly those related to the
dissemination of harmful or false information.
“Those who commit crimes, like
violating the Cyber Crimes Act, will be brought to justice and taken to court,”
he declared on Friday.
Murkomen criticized parents and
religious leaders, accusing them of condoning and even glorifying unacceptable
behaviors, particularly the spread of manipulated AI-generated images
portraying senior state officials negatively.
The CS noted that the images have
raised concerns over the growing misuse of technology in Kenya.
He urged society, including
parents and the church, to take responsibility for instilling proper moral
values in the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of guiding
children away from such harmful behavior.
The statement follows increased
public anxiety over the safety of individuals who have voiced opposition to the
government, with some reportedly abducted under mysterious circumstances.
Earlier, President Ruto broke
his silence on the string of abductions, sharing sentiments similar to
Murkomen’s.
