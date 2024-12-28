MARTHA KARUA calls on President RUTO to order the release of abducted Kenyans – We know you are the commander.





Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has insisted that President William Ruto is the commander of the 'covert squad' behind the recent wave of abductions witnessed in the country

Speaking on Friday, Karua blamed the government for overseeing the abductions, which have involved both Kenyan citizens and foreign nationals.

She cited the recent abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Nairobi’s Riverside area as one of the most troubling recent cases.

“We are reminding President Ruto that Kenya has a constitution, and we are demanding that all abducted persons be released forthwith to celebrate festivities with their families,” she said on Friday.

Karua’s sentiments come amid mounting pressure on the government to provide clarity on the disturbing wave of disappearances.

The government, however, continues to mount a defense, dismissing its complicity in the abductions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST