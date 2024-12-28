Sporting Lisbon football club sack coach after just weeks in charge







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Sporting Lisbon has parted ways with coach Joao Pereira just over a month after he took charge, replacing Ruben Amorim.

The club announced on Thursday, December 26, that Rui Borges, formerly of Vitoria Guimaraes, would step into the managerial role.

Pereira’s brief tenure came to an end after Sporting experienced a sharp decline in form. The team, which boasted a perfect record in the Primeira Liga prior to his appointment, surrendered their top spot to rivals Benfica following a goalless draw with Gil Vicente last weekend.

The decision to dismiss Pereira was fueled by his rocky start, which included losses in his first four Premier League and Champions League matches.

Rui Borges, 43, now takes the reins after an impressive stint at Vitoria Guimaraes, where he led the team to sixth place in the Portuguese league and a second-place finish in the UEFA Conference League group phase.

Sporting Lisbon hopes Borges will reinvigorate the squad and restore their title aspirations in both domestic and international competitions.