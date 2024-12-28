Sporting Lisbon football club sack coach after just weeks in charge

Friday, December 27, 2024 - Sporting Lisbon has parted ways with coach Joao Pereira just over a month after he took charge, replacing Ruben Amorim.
The club announced on Thursday, December 26, that Rui
Borges, formerly of Vitoria Guimaraes, would step into the managerial role.
Pereira’s brief tenure came to an end after Sporting
experienced a sharp decline in form. The team, which boasted a perfect record
in the Primeira Liga prior to his appointment, surrendered their top spot to
rivals Benfica following a goalless draw with Gil Vicente last weekend.
The decision to dismiss Pereira was fueled by his rocky
start, which included losses in his first four Premier League and Champions
League matches.
Rui Borges, 43, now takes the reins after an impressive
stint at Vitoria Guimaraes, where he led the team to sixth place in the
Portuguese league and a second-place finish in the UEFA Conference League group
phase.
Sporting Lisbon hopes Borges will reinvigorate the squad and
restore their title aspirations in both domestic and international
competitions.
0 Comments