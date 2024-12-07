





Saturday December 7, 2027 - Sports Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has blasted the church, the media and all those criticising President William Ruto terming them as tribalists.

Speaking on Friday during a graduation ceremony in Kericho, Murkomen, a key ally of President William Ruto said the President is being criticized not because he hasn’t done work but because he comes from the Kalenjin community.

To cement his assertions, Murkomen said Ruto is not being compared with former Presidents Mwai Kibaki or Uhuru Kenyatta or even Jomo Kenyatta but with late dictator Daniel Moi who was also a Kalenjin.

“I find it unfair that many people especially the church, the media and our critics are criticising President William Ruto not based on facts of the things we are doing but a criticism laced with tribalism,” he stated.

“I find it unfair that President Ruto is not being compared with former President Uhuru Kenyatta or Mwai Kibaki or Jomo Kenyatta because of the disease and mentality of tribalism. Every critic of Ruto is comparing him with Daniel Moi, as if there was one president before him.”

According to the former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, President Ruto’s detractors are unfavourably weighing him up with the former Heads of State who have already completed their terms, instead of only focusing on the two years he has been in office.

