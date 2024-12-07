Supreme Court Judge ISAAC LENAOLA urges Gen Z to force RUTO to reconstitute IEBC because there will be a crisis in 2027







Saturday December 7, 2024 - Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola has asked Kenyans to pressurize the Executive headed by President William Ruto to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to avoid a constitutional crisis in the coming days.

According to Lenaola, the continued delay in reconstituting the electoral body will hamper its readiness to handle the scheduled elections.

“How can a country like ours stand on its feet if it does not have an electoral commission,” he said.

“Elections are in 2027, this is 2024, when will this commission be prepared?”

Lenaola fingered the National Assembly for passing politically important legislation while turning a blind eye to matters of grave importance, such as the reconstitution of the IEBC.

He faulted the Azimio coalition for its failure to appoint a member to the IEBC reconstitution panel, a factor he now says is holding the country ransom.

The electoral body remained a shell of itself following the resignation of four commissioners in the heat of the contested 2022 elections and the expiry of terms of three others.

In July 2024, Parliament passed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (amendment) Bill 2024.

President William Ruto would later ascent to it into law, kick-starting the selection process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST