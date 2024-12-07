CHERARGEI says RAILA ODINGA wasn’t born to be in opposition for life - He has a right to join RUTO’s Government







Saturday December 7, 2024 - Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei has blasted those criticising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for joining President William Ruto’s Government.

Some Kenyans on X have been retweeting the hashtag #RailaMustFall, suggesting that the former Premier’s bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship will fail for working with Ruto.

But responding to critics, Cherargei stated that Raila has been in opposition for over 40 years and he wasn’t born to be in opposition for life.

"Kenyans on Twitter should give Raila a break! Where was it written that he should be in opposition politics forever? He has done it for over 40 years," Cherargei's statement read.

He argued that some Kenyans are upset because Raila is poised to become the next African Union Commission chairperson, describing him as a true Pan-Africanist.

Cherargei stated that opposition leadership is not exclusive to Raila and suggested that others, such as Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, can now take on that role.

