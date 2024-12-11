Muranga County residents threaten to deal with their MCA for stealing public money meant for Road repair.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Murang’a County residents have threatened to deal with their MCA for neglecting them and looting ward funds to fund her expensive lifestyle.

The residents of Ruchu ward accused their MCA, Naomi Nyambura Maina of doing nothing to address their plight.

In particular, the residents of Gacharage accused the useless and arrogant MCA of ignoring the Kangunu-Ngoe road which looks like a cattle dip during the rainy season.

The residents said when they visited Muranga county government offices they were assured that money had been provided to repair the road and it is with the MCA.

Residents have vowed to frogmarch their MCA and make her walk through the road to experience firsthand what the common mwananchi endures when it rains.

“We are tired of talking about this road, when it rains no one can access this road even during burial during rainy season locals are forced to carry caskets on their shoulders since no vehicle can pass through this Kangunu -Ngoe road.

"This MCA is shaming Governor Kangata,” said one resident of Kangunu who requested anonymity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST