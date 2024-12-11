UHURU is just scared of GACHAGUA’s growing influence in Mt. Kenya that’s why he has enlisted the support of RUTO





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies have given their two cents on the surprise meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto’s meeting with Uhuru at his Ichaweri home has unsettled many quarters, and it has sparked different political perspectives.

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu is of the opinion that the former president is gravitating toward Ruto to counter the influence of Gachagua in Mt Kenya.

According to Wambugu, who is one of Gachagua's close allies, Uhuru is unhappy with the clout enjoyed by Gachagua in the region lately, and with Ruto, he might propose to dislodge him (Gachagua) from the favour of the electorate.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has savoured unconditional affection from the Mt Kenya electorate.

"Uhuru doesn’t trust Rigathi’s growing influence in Mt Kenya. Ruto would want it reduced or eradicated. Is this a common interest for the two? Time will tell," Wambugu said.

At the same time, the former MP seemed to caution Uhuru against forming an alliance with Ruto.

According to him, Uhuru will face resistance from Gachagua's camp if he agrees to partner with Ruto.

Ngunjiri argued that Uhuru's entry into the Ruto-Gachagua differences would further divide the Mt Kenya region.

He reminded Uhuru that around 47% of Mt Kenya residents refused to follow his political advice in the 2022 General Election.

He said the former president should allow Gachagua to continue uniting the region, given the overwhelming support he got in 2022.

