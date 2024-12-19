MUDAVADI says Kenya’s security agencies have foiled 47 terror attacks in two years







Thursday December 19, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi has said security agents have successfully thwarted 47 planned terrorist attacks across the country in the past two years.

Speaking on Thursday during a security update, Mudavadi, highlighted Kenya’s progress in combating terrorism and violent extremism, citing a significant reduction in the country’s Global Terrorism Index (GTI) score, which moved from high in 2023 to medium in 2024.

“During that period, several terrorists were eliminated, and the government secured 11 successful convictions,” Mudavadi said.

The acting Interior Cabinet Secretary attributed this success to enhanced collaboration at both local and international levels, noting the role of partnerships in training and equipment support.

The Interior Ministry revealed last year that the Government allocated KSh 20 billion to modernize the country’s security apparatus. The funds have been directed towards acquiring specialized vehicles such as Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), drones, and advanced equipment to strengthen the fight against terrorism and reduce fatalities among security agents.

Despite these measures, Mudavadi noted that Al-Shabaab remains the primary terrorism threat in Kenya, particularly in the North Eastern and Coastal regions.

The group often employs tactics such as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks and ambushes targeting security personnel and critical infrastructure, including communication masts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST