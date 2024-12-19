MOSES KURIA sends a cryptic message to GACHAGUA after he said Mt Kenya people owe KALONZO MUSYOKA a 'debt'







Thursday December 19, 2024 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has subtly hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that the Mt. Kenya region owes Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking in Kalawa Ward, Mbooni constituency, Makueni County, during Agnes Mwikali Muiya's funeral, Gachagua said the Mt. Kenya region owes Kalonzo for stepping up as former President Mwai Kibaki's deputy.

Gachagua also expressed gratitude to the Wiper Party leader for opposing his impeachment when it was at its peak.

"We are very grateful people, and we will never forget how the people from the Wiper Party led by Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka helped us.”

“We still remember in 2007, your leader, Kalonzo, helped Mwai Kibaki when he had problems forming his Cabinet after becoming president.”

“His tenure as the deputy president saw Kenya grow economically at levels never experienced before," Gachagua said.

In response, Kuria took to his X account to express apparent disappointment in Gachagua's remarks, questioning whether the people of Mt. Kenya owes anyone other than Kalonzo.

"Who else does Mt. Kenya owe after Kalonzo? Asking for our Receiver Manager," Kuria's statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST