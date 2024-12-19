Has GACHAGUA formed a new party with Mt Kenya symbol to challenge RUTO in 2027? – ORPP clarifies





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has clarified whether former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has formed a new party.

Since Wednesday, pro-government bloggers have claimed that Gachagua, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba have formed the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement, the ORPP clarified that Gachagua has not formed a new party and urged Kenyans to treat the allegations with the contempt they deserve.

In its clarification, the ORPP stated that only three new political parties had been entered into its directory, and DPP is not among them.

