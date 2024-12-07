GACHAGUA tells RUTO and his sycophants to stop threatening the church and their critics – Kenyans are your employers.







Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told President William Ruto and his close advisers to stop threatening Kenyans and the church for criticizing them.

Over the past week, allies of President William Ruto have been issuing threats to Kenyans and certain churches that have criticized him for making false promises and failing to deliver.

But speaking on Sunday when he attended a Sunday service at Mwiki PCEA church, Gachagua asked Kenya Kwanza government leaders to pay attention to the views expressed by Kenyans and align accordingly instead of lashing out at the very Kenyans.

"Makasiriko ni ya nini? Let’s be tolerant of divergent views from Kenyans.

"I want to ask our leaders to be tolerant of divergent opinions. If Kenyans say things are not okay, stop lecturing them. They are the ones who employed you,” Gachagua said.

The former DP further noted that church leaders are not only spiritual mentors but also champions of peace and social unity.

"Their counsel is a beacon for the country, and their voices should never be dismissed," he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST