SHOCK on RUTO as UPA endorses MATIANGI as its presidential candidate in 2027







Thursday December 19, 2024 - President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027 has suffered an immense blow after United Progressive Alliance Party (UPA) endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i as the party's 2027 presidential candidate.

Matiang’i, who was loved and hated in equal measure during former President Uhuru Kenyatta regime, went to exile after Ruto took the reigns of power in 2022.

In a meeting in Nyamira on Wednesday, UPA's National Executive Committee unanimously agreed to front Matiang'i in the 2027 presidential contest.

On Wednesday, UPA Secretary General, Jacob Bagaka, said the party's NEC had ratified a proposal to field Matiang'i as its presidential candidate in 2027.

“We don’t have any fear of contradiction that Dr Matiang’i’s popularity in the country is indisputable and the decision of the party to prepare for his candidacy is a gesture that has been appreciated from across the country,” Bagaka said.

Bagaka said the party will soon roll out an aggressive campaign to popularise the outfit outside Gusii region as Matiang'i's possible vehicle in the 2027 presidential contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST