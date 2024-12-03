CS JOHO threatens to deal ruthlessly with Gen Zs attacking President RUTO on social media - Mkileta Noma Tunaleta Noma!





Tuesday, December 3,2024 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has vowed to deal with young Kenyans(Gen Zs) who are always attacking President William Ruto and his government on social media.

Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, where he accompanied President William Ruto in launching several development projects, the former Mombasa governor said there's a clique of young Kenyans who have taken to spending time on social media doing nothing other than critique every development venture.

"There are people at this very moment we are here, they are online. Mr. President, a country cannot be built online; a country cannot be developed by people whose work is Twitter (now X), Facebook, TikTok (and) Instagram," Joho said.

He said any kind of trolling by those in this lot will not go unchallenged.

"I'm giving them a notice today, they should not think they are the only ones with a mouth. We also have mouths, if they poke us, we will respond affirmatively," he said,

The President was in Taita Taveta County, where he commissioned and launched several development projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST