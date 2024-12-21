More PHOTOs of SALOME WANJIRU, the lady who stabbed her boyfriend 27 times as Kenyans call for her arrest - She is related to a prominent Kiambu politician.





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Kenyans on social media are calling for the arrest of Salome Wanjiru, who reportedly stabbed her boyfriend 27 times last Sunday.

Salome is said to have locked the house and fatally stabbed her boyfriend before attempting to take her own life.

However, she was rescued by police officers after they broke into the house and was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

Reports indicate that the murder suspect is related to a prominent Kiambu politician.

The influential politician is allegedly attempting a cover-up after his niece was linked to the brutal murder.









