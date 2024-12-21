SHOCK as a lady who is related to a prominent Kenyan politician stabs her boyfriend 27 times - The influential politician is allegedly attempting a cover-up (PHOTOS).





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - A family is seeking justice after their kin was reportedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend last Sunday.

Reports indicate that the lady, who is related to a prominent Kiambu politician, locked the house and stabbed her boyfriend 27 times, before attempting to take her own life.

However, she was rescued by cops after they broke into the house and taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

Her uncle, who is an influential politician, is reportedly trying to do a cover-up.

X users have started a hashtag to seek justice for the slain young man.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.