DCI shares CCTV footage of a 'Mchele Babe' who drugged and robbed a man she met at an entertainment joint (VIDEO).





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Police have cautioned Kenyans, especially revelers, to remain vigilant about their surroundings during the festive season.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned revelers to be cautious of drink spiking to avoid falling victim to drugging.

In a statement, police warned that cases of drugging by way of spiking drinks have been on the rise.

“As the festive season gains traction, members of the public, especially those flocking various drinking joints are encouraged to remain alert as not every reveller is up to something good,” DCI said.

“Cases of drugging by way of spiking frothy waters are on the rise where a stupefied holidaymaker lost valuables to a mchele babe at a hotel.”

Police reported that, in this instance, after a night of merry-making, the reveller, who was on a job-related assignment, decided to visit a popular joint.

According to the DCI, the reveller later left for his hotel room accompanied by a woman he had reportedly met at the joint.

DCI stated that the lady was captured leaving the hotel room some minutes before noon.

According to the DCI, the woman allegedly stole two mobile phones, a watch, and ATM cards from the victim.

“The following day, the suspect swept clean the bank accounts of the victim, before switching off his phones,” DCI stated.

DCI has since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

