More details on how UHURU kept GACHAGUA waiting for 4 hours at a high-end hotel and declined to meet him - GACHAGUA had paid millions to power brokers to secure the meeting.





Monday, December 16, 2024 - It is now emerging that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is desperate to meet retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and take a photo with him for political reasons.

Word has it that Gachagua, desperate to redeem his image after being impeached, paid millions of shillings to power brokers to secure a meeting with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at a high-end hotel in the coastal city.

Uhuru kept Gachagua waiting for 4 hours and then sent him a message, informing him that he was not interested in seeing him.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.