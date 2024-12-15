More details on how UHURU kept GACHAGUA waiting for 4 hours at a high-end hotel and declined to meet him - GACHAGUA had paid millions to power brokers to secure the meeting.

Monday, December 16, 2024 - It is now emerging that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is desperate to meet retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and take a photo with him for political reasons.
Word has it that Gachagua, desperate to redeem his
image after being impeached, paid millions of shillings to power brokers to
secure a meeting with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at a high-end hotel in
the coastal city.
Uhuru kept Gachagua waiting for 4 hours and then sent him a
message, informing him that he was not interested in seeing him.
This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.
