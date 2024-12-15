Detectives arrest serial scammer BRIAN OTIENDE after raiding his house in Buruburu - He was found relaxing on the couch after engaging DCI officers in cat and mouse games (PHOTOs).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Detectives from the Operations Directorate have once again arrested serial fraud suspect Brian Otiende Anyanga, the supposed ring leader of a city cartel that has become the nightmare of land owners and developers around the Capital by issuing fake lease certificates while purporting to work at the Nairobi County Lands Registry.

Brian's arrest comes barely two weeks since his accomplice, Lawrence Martins Ochieng was arrested for his involvement in a land fraud case where a victim almost lost two prime parcels of land located in Nairobi's Pumwani area, after Brian's gang issued him with fake documents purporting to be genuine certificates of lease. Although the fraud was intercepted, the victim lost over Sh 553,000 to the machinations.

Getting wind that Lawrence Ochieng had had his day with DCI's Operations Support Unit detectives on December 2, Brian took to his hole located along Katulo Road in Buruburu.

However, he was swept from the warmth of his couch and taken into custody, following the two weeks of relentless manhunt.

Brian, who has an ongoing gold scam case and is out on bond, will be arraigned at Milimani Law Courts.

Meanwhile, several suspicious land documents seized in the course of the ongoing investigation are being subjected to scrutiny, to determine whether any officials at the Lands Registry have been conspiring with the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.