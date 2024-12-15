Details emerge on how GACHAGUA was locked out of KALONZO MUSYOKA’s daughter’s wedding after UHURU refused to share the podium with him - Is RIGGY G an isolated man?





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was reportedly locked out of Kalonzo Musyoka’s daughter’s wedding after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was the chief guest, refused to share the podium with him.

Reports indicate that up to the last minute, Gahagua was on the list of high-profile guests but his name was removed, with the organisers forced to choose between him or the chief guest.

The organisers had to come up with an excuse to massage Gachagua’s already bruised political ego.

Reports indicate that Gachagua is desperate to meet Uhuru and take a photo of him to gain political mileage in the Mt Kenya region, where the retired President still has political influence.

He even paid power brokers millions of shillings to secure a meeting with Uhuru at a high-end hotel in Mombasa but Uhuru declined to meet him after keeping him waiting for four hours.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.