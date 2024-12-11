Missing woman found safe two weeks after her father took his life because of her disappearance







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Hannah Kobayashi, a Hawaii woman whose father took his own life after she went missing has been "found safe", her family and police have said.

Hannah, 30, flew from Hawaii to Los Angeles early last month. She was intending to take another flight to New York on 8 November but missed her connection.

The budding photographer from Maui vanished days later after sending "alarming" texts to her family.

Her father, Ryan, flew out to Los Angeles to try to find her, searching with other family members and volunteers. In late November, he was found dead in a car park near LA International Airport after taking his own life, police and his family said.

After days of an extensive search operation, the Los Angeles Police Department reclassified Kobayashi as a voluntary missing person.

Police said surveillance footage showed she crossed the border into Mexico on November 12 independently and they were halting the search for her.

Authorities say Ms Kobayashi used cash and her passport to purchase a bus ticket at Union Station in Los Angeles, to get to the southern US border where she crossed by foot into Tijuana, Mexico.

Once she arrived in Los Angeles, Ms Kobayashi's family members said they received unusual text messages from her phone before all communication ceased.

On 11 November, her mother texted to ask if she had arrived in New York, to which Ms. Kobayashi replied, "no".

She also sent messages to friends expressing fears for her safety and concerns that someone was attempting to steal her identity.

Her family initially expressed concern that she might have been a victim of human trafficking.

However, police said the investigation had not turned up any evidence that Ms Kobayashi was the victim of foul play, or that she was being trafficked.

"She has a right to her privacy, and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those she cares about," said Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.





On Wednesday evening, Ms. Kobayashi's family released a statement saying she had been "found safe".

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also said she had been located.

The family statement, signed Brandi Yee and Sydni Kobayashi, said: "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe.

"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

The LAPD said it was "happy to learn" that Ms Kobayashi had been found.

"Now that we have this new information, this has become a private matter and we will wrap up our investigation," it added.