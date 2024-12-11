Boy, 5, stuck at the bottom of a 175ft well for 3 days declared dead after efforts to save him







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A five-year-old boy was declared dead after being pulled out of a 150ft-borewell in western India following a 56-hour rescue operation.

Aryan Meena, who lived in the Dausa district of Rajasthan state, was trapped in the narrow well for three days after falling into it while playing on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9.

The boy, wearing pants and a t-shirt, had to endure plummeting winter temperatures inside the well as well as hunger and thirst.

Earlier, there were hopes he could be rescued alive.

Rescuers raced against time to save the five-year-old boy after he had been trapped for 2 days at the bottom of a 175ft well in India.

The boy, named only as Aryan, was playing with his mum when he fell into the well near his home, in Kaligarh village, Northern India.

Rescue workers sent an oxygen pipe down to help him breathe as well as a CCTV camera to monitor his condition.

The video showed a monitor screen displaying the movements of the child trapped in the well.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities all worked to save him.

In a bid to rescue the five-year-old, authorities launched 'Plan B' which saw a piling machine deployed from Sawai Madhopur to dig a 4-foot-wide pit, 5ft from the well.

At the time authorities explained that once the pit reaches 150 feet, NDRF personnel will create a horizontal tunnel to reach Aryan.

The machine progressed at a rate of 20 feet per hour, with the excavation expected to take seven or eight hours.

Once complete, rescue teams will descend into the pit to finish the tunnel and bring Aryan to safety, they said.

Sadly, despite their best efforts, the child did not make it.

The rescue team that brought him out said he was trapped between old pipes.





The child was pulled out after an almost 56-hour rescue operation that ended at around 11pm on Wednesday.

He was unconscious and a road was cleared to take him to hospital in an ambulance for timely treatment. However, he was declared dead after a series of tests.

“The child was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance that had an advanced life support system but he was already dead,” police said.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible. However, we declared him dead after conducting the ECG test twice on him,” Deepak Sharma, chief medical officer of Government District Hospital Dausa said.

“From our initial examination, it appears he might have hit a hard object or sustained some kind of injury when he fell.”

He said the cause of death would be confirmed by the autopsy.