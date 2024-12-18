It is over for UDA MP MARTHA WANGARI as Gilgil residents pour to the streets to demonstrate against her poor leadership

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Gilgil MP Martha Wangari is a woman under siege after residents of her constituency took to the streets to protest against her leadership.
Chaos erupted in Kongasis,
Elementaita Gilgil, Nakuru County after the irate residents stormed the streets
to demonstrate against the poor leadership they have been facing by the MP.
The irate residents, who have
been protesting against the leadership in the county for the past
month, took to the streets to continue putting pressure on her and demand for
services.
The angry residents lit fires
and blocked the roads as they demanded their rights to development.
Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse them.
Some police officers tried to
engage in conversations with the protesters to talk them out of the
demonstrations, while other officers arrested some of the protesters.
Residents of Kongasis have been
protesting against the Member of Parliament and County Governor Susan Kihika.
According to the protesters, the county revenue allocated from the national
government is not being equally distributed among the constituencies in the
county.
The residents complained that
they are facing a shortage in revenue distribution, as the leadership is
unequally allocating resources.
They alleged that resources are
distributed according to tribes, which leaves some of them marginalized.
With a population of 80,000, the
residents have decried having only one transformer to serve 32 villages.
They have blamed MP Martha Wangari
for shifting the Kongasis Market project, awarded by President Ruto, to another
area, leaving them without a market.
The residents are now asking
President Ruto to intervene and help them receive the development they deserve.
