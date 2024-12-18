It is over for UDA MP MARTHA WANGARI as Gilgil residents pour to the streets to demonstrate against her poor leadership





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Gilgil MP Martha Wangari is a woman under siege after residents of her constituency took to the streets to protest against her leadership.

Chaos erupted in Kongasis, Elementaita Gilgil, Nakuru County after the irate residents stormed the streets to demonstrate against the poor leadership they have been facing by the MP.

The irate residents, who have been protesting against the leadership in the county for the past month, took to the streets to continue putting pressure on her and demand for services.

The angry residents lit fires and blocked the roads as they demanded their rights to development. Police were forced to lob teargas to disperse them.

Some police officers tried to engage in conversations with the protesters to talk them out of the demonstrations, while other officers arrested some of the protesters.

Residents of Kongasis have been protesting against the Member of Parliament and County Governor Susan Kihika. According to the protesters, the county revenue allocated from the national government is not being equally distributed among the constituencies in the county.

The residents complained that they are facing a shortage in revenue distribution, as the leadership is unequally allocating resources.

They alleged that resources are distributed according to tribes, which leaves some of them marginalized.

With a population of 80,000, the residents have decried having only one transformer to serve 32 villages.

They have blamed MP Martha Wangari for shifting the Kongasis Market project, awarded by President Ruto, to another area, leaving them without a market.

The residents are now asking President Ruto to intervene and help them receive the development they deserve.

The Kenyan DAILY POST