"Men who can’t even hold eye contact with me are out here with hot takes" TACHA writes as she says "Twitter is an equaliser"







Thursday, December 19, 2024 - Tacha has gone on X, formerly Twitter, to speak her mind about the men on the platform.

The former TV reality star wrote:

"Twitter is truly the great equalizer cause men who can’t even hold eye contact with me are out here with hot takes, hahaha. Be honest—if not for OS, we all know you low-testosterone guys wouldn’t be getting NO Vajajays."





As people reacted to her tweet, she added: "who says this tweet is about broke shaming? Lool this tweet isn’t about money.. cause clearly some of you are so empty that the only thing you can offer is money."