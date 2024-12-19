'World's smartest man' with IQ higher than EINSTEIN says he knows what happens when you die

Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The man dubbed the "smartest in the world" has shared his thoughts on what happens after we die.
Chris Langan, who claims he boasts an IQ between 190 and
210, surpassing even Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking, suggests that death is
not the final chapter.
He advises humans not to fear what lies beyond.
Langan, a US rancher, is recognised for his
Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe (CTMU) concept, which proposes that
reality is a "self simulation". He asserts that his CTMU - which he
categorises as a form of "mathematical metaphysics" - "can prove
the existence of god, the soul and an afterlife, using mathematics",
reports the Mirror.
The CTMU implies that reality is a "self-configuring,
self-processing language".
Langan speculates that death could be a change in the
"syntax" of existence, essentially suggesting that death is akin to
transitioning into another dimension, a concept often associated with an
afterlife, according to LadBible.
Speaking on the Theories of Everything podcast with Curt
Jaimungal, Langan likened death to merely shedding your physical body, rather
than ceasing to exist.
He stated: "That's the termination of your relationship
with your particular physical body that you have at this present time.
"When you are retracted from this reality, you go back
up toward the origin of reality. You can be provided with a substitute body,
another kind of terminal body that allows you to keep on existing."
Langan has made some mind-bending claims about what happens
after death, suggesting that upon shifting to another "dimension,"
you might not even recall your past physical existence.
He compares it to a meditative state, saying: "Your
memories can always be pulled back out, but there's no reason to do that
usually, OK? Why cling to memories of a world in which you are no longer
instantiated? "
He adds, "So, there are certain automatic psychological
things that happen on death, at the moment of death."
He elaborates further: "Now you're basically
meditating, seeing everything change. However, you exist that way right
now."
Langan also says that all of the dimensions could exist
simultaneously.
He adds: "Arguably, all of your lifetimes, if you were
to be reincarnated again and again and again, all of those reincarnations are
meta-simultaneous. There is a sense in which they all occur at once in the
non-terminal domain."
Describing death as entering a supercomputer, he suggests
we're immersed in everything yet nothing simultaneously.
The high-IQ theorist, who once went by Eric Hart, believes
his mathematical theories could indicate the existence of God, not as a
celestial being but as an identifiable essence in the world around us.
Langan was previously recognized in the Guinness Book of
Records for his towering intellect before the IQ section was axed.
