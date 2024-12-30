Shock as RUTO’s ally SAMSON CHERARGEI faults OMTATAH for demanding the release of all abducted Kenyans





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has faulted Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah for going to the streets to demand the release of abducted Kenyans.

Senator Omtatah stole headlines on Monday after he joined youthful protestors in the Nairobi CBD to protest against abductions in the country.

What ensued was a back and forth with anti-riot police, with Omtatah and several other protestors getting arrested. The Senator was subsequently taken to Gigiri Police Station.

In the wake of his arrest, Senator Cherargei, who is a well-known ally of President William Ruto, sympathized with families whose kin went missing during the festive period.

However, Cherargei was critical of how Omtatah decided to stand with Kenyans on the ground.

"I hope and pray the young Kenyans who were abducted pedestrian criminals shall be found safe & be able to join their families during this festive season," Cherargei said.

According to Cherargei, Omtatah would have been better off pushing for a Senate sitting to grill security stakeholders in the country, including Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the National Intelligence Service, and others.

"To my brother Senator Omtatah, the people of Busia County elected you to be the Senator of the Republic of Kenya. My advice convince the Senate to hold a special sitting to allow all of us to summon IG, NIS, IPOA & DCI to be held accountable for these heinous lapses of security," he stated.

Cherargei went on to term yesterday's demonstrations as 'illegal'.

The anti-abduction protests were reported in several major cities across the country including Nairobi, Eldoret, Embu, and Mombasa, with tens of protestors getting arrested.

