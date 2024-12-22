Wacha Niongee Initoke! MOSES KURIA admits that nothing is functioning in RUTO’s government – Everything is dying!

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has outlined areas where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has fallen short.

In a statement on Saturday, Moses Kuria stated that the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry has underperformed since his departure.

Kuria said Industrial Parks, Special Economic Zones, and Export Processing Zones have died after he handed over the ministry.

“Industrial Parks Dead. Special Economic Zones Dead. Export Processing Zones Dead. Manufacturing down to 6% of GDP. Foreign Direct Investments lowest in 20 years. Exports as % of GDP 10% down from 28%,” Kuria said.

The former Gatundu South MP stated that CS Rebecca Miano and Salim Mvurya have been unable to match his performance

Kuria is hopeful that Trade CS nominee Lee Kinyajui will make things work.

“After trying the big shoes by Rebecca Miano and Salim Mvurya, I hope Lee Kinyajui will make a difference,” he said.

