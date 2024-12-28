Kikuyu elders pray 'facing Mt. Kenya,' calling for God's intervention in the ongoing abductions of young Kenyans by RUTO’s regime



Saturday, December 28, 2024 - A section of Kikuyu community elders has joined other Kenyans in condemning the rising cases of abductions in the country, amid growing calls for government accountability.

The elders made their call while gathered at the foot of Mt. Kenya on Friday for an annual prayer session, amid the country’s struggle with a wave of abductions and other significant challenges

The ceremony was led by Samuel Kamitha, Director of the Gikuyu and Mumbi Cultural Museum, a non-State institute.

During the event, the leaders expressed concerns over the recent abductions, which have reportedly reached a total of twenty-nine cases.

Kamitha reflected on the nation’s ongoing challenges, including political instability, social unrest, and shocking events that have deeply impacted Kenyans.

“This year has brought many shocking events for our country. We have come here to pray for Kenya and seek divine intervention,” Kamitha said, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

