Marry in style as AG DORCAS ODUOR introduces VIP marriage rooms for the wealthy as she commits to officiate garden weddings







Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Kenyans getting married at the Attorney General's office will now have an opportunity to experience a luxurious wedding ceremony contrary to the previous formal arrangements.

This is after the office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice announced the enhancement of marriage services by the department designed to meet the diverse preferences of couples.

In the new changes, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor revealed that couples can now enjoy garden weddings, however, this will be at a prescribed fee.

"Couples can select and procure a beautiful, serene outdoor setting for their special day, ensuring a memorable experience while securing compliance with all legal requirements for marriage registration," the notice read in part.

The AG also announced the launch of a VIP Marriage Room in Nairobi.

The room will offer an upscale, expedited marriage service for couples seeking an elegant and efficient wedding experience.

"This service shall be offered at an up-scaled fee to reflect the premium features including a private, well-appointed room designed for personalized ceremonies and the option for couples to decorate the room according to their preferences," the notice contained.

According to the AG, the VIP Room is part of the office's commitment to Kenyans, to ensure they have a latitude to create meaningful memories on their wedding day.

The AG has encouraged couples who would like to experience these services to visit its offices at the marriage section.

These new additions are going to make civil marriages look different for Kenyans who are used to them being an official event done in the AG's office without much glitz and glamour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST