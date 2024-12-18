Don’t worry, the cows and goats will continue farting - RUTO now tells KALONZO and those opposed to planned animal vaccination





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again defended the planned vaccination of animals across the country which has attracted criticism from a section of Kenyans.

Speaking at the Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County yesterday, dismissing claims that the vaccination could harm animals.

Ruto compared animal vaccination to human vaccination, saying it is a necessary measure to control diseases.

"Even human beings get vaccinated, there's no one in Kenya who has not been vaccinated; all our children have been vaccinated, all of us are vaccinated. Now, surely, if it is not dangerous to vaccinate human beings, how is it dangerous to vaccinate animals," he said.

Additionally, Ruto criticized those spreading misinformation about the campaign, particularly claims that the vaccination could stop cows from farting.

"And I'm wondering, they are saying ridiculous things; they are claiming that with this vaccination cows will not be able to fart, surely, is there anyone of us who has stopped farting because they have been vaccinated? What kind of nonsense are we engaged in?" he added.

Ruto emphasized that vaccination is a well-established practice for controlling diseases, adding that the drive is aimed at increasing productivity in livestock.

"Vaccination is about disease control, it is what we have been doing over the years. It is being done by our scientists using our knowledge and because we want to increase the fortunes and incomes of our farmers," he stated.

In November 2024, Ruto announced a nationwide livestock vaccination program set to commence in January 2025, targeting 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep.

The Kenyan DAILY POST