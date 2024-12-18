Kenyan files a petition before JSC seeking removal of Justice ALFRED MABEYA from office over corruption allegations





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has filed a petition before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Justice Alfred Mabeya from office over allegations of corruption.

Mabeya is accused of engaging in corruption and also selling justice to the highest bidder.

Edwin Dande filed the case before the JSC and former Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi lauded him for exposing corruption in the Judiciary.

Havi disclosed that five other advocates have confirmed plans to file petitions against Justice Mabeya.

He also stated they would target three female judges alleged to be Mabeya's accomplices in money laundering and corruption.

“Edwin H. Dande has filed a petition for the removal of Honourable Mr Justice Alfred Mabeya from office. I have reviewed it. It is watertight.

"More will be coming. Five Advocates have confirmed they are also filing. We will also go for his 3 accomplices. The Lady Judges,” Havi wrote on X

