





Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer received the first red card of his 866-match career on Tuesday, December 3, after a last-man foul on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong during the German Cup Round of 16 clash.

The incident occurred 18 minutes into the match when the 38-year-old, known for his trademark sweeper-keeper style, rushed out of the box and took down the advancing Frimpong. Referee Harm Osmers immediately showed Neuer a straight red card, leaving Bayern to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Neuer's dismissal brought on Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz for his Bayern debut. The 23-year-old joined the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2023 but had not yet featured in a competitive match. Neuer, seen apologizing to coach Vincent Kompany as he left the field, has been cautioned 23 times in his career, all at club level, but had never been sent off before this match.

At halftime, Germany’s national team coach Julian Nagelsmann, serving as a pundit for TV channel ARD, called the red card “indisputable.” He commented, “Understanding space has always been Manu’s strength, but here it might have been better to wait.”

The game between Bayern, 20-time German Cup winners, and current holders Leverkusen was charged with intensity. Referee Osmers issued three yellow cards in the opening 22 minutes, adding to the tension of the clash.

The dismissal marked a rare blip in Neuer’s illustrious career, which includes winning the 2014 World Cup and numerous domestic and European titles. Meanwhile, Peretz’s debut under high-pressure circumstances drew attention, showcasing the depth of Bayern’s goalkeeping talent.