Man reveals what he saw on a lady's LinkedIn that made him refuse to give her a job offer







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A man is getting called out on X (formerly Twitter) after he revealed why he declined to offer a lady a job at the company where he works.

He explained that he went on her LinkedIn and a number of things he saw put him off, including the fact that she had only 6 connections.

He wrote: "Declined one candidate an opportunity today - I first check her LinkedIn, yes the LinkedIn you guys keep bashing every other day - she only has 6 connections.

"girl, how are you in the market in search of opportunities and you don’t take seriously a marketplace of opportunities?

"I start seeing grammatical errors and spelling mistakes on her bio and yet this person is in Media/PR.

"I check her Facebook, she’s busy posting herself there with nothing of substance whatsoever.

"Young people, take yourselves a little bit seriously. Just a little."

Many X users called him out and he hit back while standing his ground.