Man reveals what he saw on a lady's LinkedIn that made him refuse to give her a job offer

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A man is getting called out on X (formerly Twitter) after he revealed why he declined to offer a lady a job at the company where he works.
He explained that he went on her LinkedIn and a number of
things he saw put him off, including the fact that she had only 6 connections.
He wrote: "Declined one candidate an opportunity today
- I first check her LinkedIn, yes the LinkedIn you guys keep bashing every
other day - she only has 6 connections.
"girl, how are you in the market in search of
opportunities and you don’t take seriously a marketplace of opportunities?
"I start seeing grammatical errors and spelling
mistakes on her bio and yet this person is in Media/PR.
"I check her Facebook, she’s busy posting herself there
with nothing of substance whatsoever.
"Young people, take yourselves a little bit seriously.
Just a little."
Many X users called him out and he hit back while standing his ground.
