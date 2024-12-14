Church members in awe as a Pastor "resurrects dead member" (VIDEO)

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - The moment a "dead" man in a casket was brought before a pastor who proceeded to "bring him back to life" has gone viral.
The video shared online shows the pastor praying over a man
who lay still in a casket.
"It is not yet your time to go, that is what God told
me,"the pastor says.
He then asks members for the "dead" man's name and
they tell him it is Richard.
He then prays with the man's name and suddenly, the man's
eyes opens and he is helped out of the casket.
Members are seen rolling on the floor in excitement after
witnessing the "resurrection".
However, some people who watched the video are sceptical and
have expressed doubts.
Church members in awe as a Pastor "resurrects dead member" pic.twitter.com/3XYENq3ZY8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2024
