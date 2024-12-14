Never trust anyone with your children - South African woman narrates how her son fell sick and died after he was given a drink at family ceremony







Sunday, December 15, 2024 - A South African woman, Alkebulan Azania, has narrated how her son fell sick and died after he was given a drink at a family ceremony.

Azania, who disclosed this in a Facebook post, claimed that the drink her son took later turned into a parasite which fed on his blood for two years until he died seven months ago.

According to her, the ‘creature’ moved inside her son's body like a foetus before finally killing him.

“I buried a son who was given a drink in a family ceremony that later turned into a parasite which fed over his blood for two years and turned him to look like a pregnant woman,” she wrote.

"Hospitals made different tests and found nothing while my boy's body turned into a walking skeleton. Healers could tell that there's an animal feeding out of his blood yet never succeeded in destroying it.

"Before he gave up the fight the creature within was now moving like a happy fetus inside him until the day it decided to strangle him where I was beginning to say he's getting better.

“It's been 7 months now under the surface and I'm only sharing this to remind yall that not all the food cooked in gatherings are meant to be consumed.”