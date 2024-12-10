Toddler emerges from notorious Syrian prison after inmates are freed (VIDEO)







Monday, December 09, 2024 - A toddler was seen inside an infamous Syrian prison where women inmates were freed.

Video purporting to show the women’s block at the Sednaya prison near Damascus, appears to show a toddler emerging from one of the cells in the jail which has been nicknamed a "human slaughterhouse."

In the video, the female inmates appear to be told that "Bashar al-Assad has fallen, don’t be afraid" as they pour out of the cramped cells.

Prisoners in Sednaya faced torture, according to human rights campaigners, while the US in 2017 said it had found evidence of a crematorium to dispose of inmates’ bodies, according to Reuters.

Just hours after the fall of the regime, Bashar al-Assad and his family have reportedly escaped to Russia after fleeing Syria.

The al-Assads have been given asylum in Russia after arriving in the country from Syria, according to Russian state news agencies citing a Kremlin source.

Russian news agency Interfax quoted an unnamed source saying he and his family were given asylum on humanitarian grounds, Reuters reports.

US President Joe Biden said he doesn’t know where al-Assad is but that the "word" is that he is "in Moscow."

Biden said in a statement that the al-Assad regime had "brutalised and tortured and killed literally hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians."



Tears of joy are being shed across the world by Syrians after Bashar Al-Assad’s regime fell to rebel fighters, following 14 years of brutal civil war.

Groups in London, Berlin, Beirut, Istanbul, Paris, Manchester and other cities gathered to wave flags and celebrate together.





In Damascus, crowds scooped up luxury goods in Bashar Al-Assad’s abandoned presidential palace and took selfies with toppled statues of the dictator.

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester City Centre, where they told Sky News they couldn’t wait to catch flights home to the "new Syria".

Many are the Syrians who fled Assad’s brutal regime, which repeatedly used chemical weapons, imprisoned those who spoke against the government and killed thousands of civilians.

Watch the video below.