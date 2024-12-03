RUTO responds to GACHAGUA after he said SHA is a scheme by Kenya Kwanza regime to steal over Sh 100 billion

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that the government rushed the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA).
Speaking in Taita Taveta County
on Monday, December 2, the Head of State stated that the Universal Health
Coverage (UHC) programme was not new in Kenya.
He added that health coverage
had not worked for many years, denying Kenyans adequate medical coverage.
Therefore, Ruto opined that
there was a need to have a programme that would ensure that all Kenyans are
guaranteed access to affordable healthcare.
"I hear some people saying
that I have rushed Universal Health Coverage. This UHC was in Kibaki’s
government, the government of my friend Uhuru Kenyatta," he remarked.
"Now, something that has
been in government for almost twenty years, has it been delayed or not? It has
been delayed, isn't it? So, let’s push forward for citizens to access
healthcare."
Ruto's response came a day after
Gachagua accused the government of rushing the rollout which he alleged was
marred with graft.
The former DP even wondered why
the government was spending over Ksh100 billion for a new system instead of improving
the one for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments