Lying requires some intelligence! – EX CJ WILLY MUTUNGA slams RUTO and his sycophants





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has criticized President William Ruto and his allies for failing to do their homework while misleading the public.

Mutunga specifically targeted Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who claimed that President William Ruto has accomplished more in two years than his predecessors, Uhuru Kenyatta and the late Mwai Kibaki, did in their first two years.

In a response on Saturday, Mutunga dismissed Murkomen's remarks as sycophantic, stating that lying requires some intelligence.

The CJ emeritus questioned how a nation can develop when the ruling class is accused of numerous vices.

"How do you develop the country when the entire ruling class is guilty of theft, corruption, wastage, politics of division, and enslavement by foreign interests?

"Lying requires intelligence which is lacking in these sycophantic utterances," Mutunga stated.

